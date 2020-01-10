Orchard Park town supervisor Patrick Keem to resign October 9

Once he resigns, there will only be two people on the three-member town board, which will vote on a budget in early November.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Patrick Keem, the Orchard Park town supervisor, is resigning from his post on October 9, citing family health issues.

Once the Republican resigns, there will only be two people on the three-member town board, which will vote on a budget in early November. Costs involving the COVID-19 pandemic will impact that budget.

Keem's departure will leave Republican Gene Majchrzak said Democrat Conor Flynn on the town board.

Keem discussed creating a deputy supervisor position to offset his absence, but Flynn said that post was eliminated years ago as a cost-cutting move and that the town should not revisit it.

Sources tell 2 On Your Side that the town attorney consulting with various legal personnel and town governments to see what they advise in this situation.