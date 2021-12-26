Orchard Park teachers get in the holiday spirit with Josh 'Elf' Allen, Bills door decor

They're hoping the Bills bring a little holiday magic on the field with a win over the Patriots in Foxborough Sunday.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A pair of teachers at Orchard Park High School hopes the Bills will give them and their students something to cheer about on Sunday, and they're spreading a little holiday cheer — Josh Allen style.

Before they left for winter break, business teachers Shauna Birtch and Denise Patterson decorated their freshman homeroom door with their own take on Buddy the Elf.

Move over, Buddy! There's a new guy in town — Allen standing tall near the red zone wearing an elf costume — elf shoes and all — instead of his number 17 jersey and cleats.

The caption on the door reads, "The best way to spread Bills Christmas cheer is singing Shout for all to hear!"