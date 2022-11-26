Missing: Orchard Park Police ask for help in locating vulnerable adult

Paul Schultz, 77, has gone missing. Police say he has dementia and might be in need of medication.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Orchard Park Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing vulnerable adult.

Schultz was last seen around 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25 on Ellicott Road in Orchard Park. Police believe he was driving a 2014 gray Jeep Wrangler with New York registration ETV-8745.

Schultz is described as a white man who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has blue eyes and white hair. He walks using two canes and often wears an Army Infantry baseball hat.