ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Orchard Park School District and Police are reminding parents to be vigilant after a group of young children was approached by someone they didn't know Wednesday night.

The incident happened in the Sunset Terrace area of the village. Police say a middle aged man driving a light colored Sprinter-style van approached them. Police are asking parents to teach their kids to report any suspicious act to an adult as soon as it happens to give police the best chance of finding the person or persons responsible.

Anyone who may have seen the vehicle or have information on this case is asked to contact the Orchard Park Police Department at 662-6444.