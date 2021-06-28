Orchard Park Police holding free car seat safety check Wednesday

The car seat check is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, June 30 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hillcrest Fire Company.

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Town of Orchard Park Police Department will be hosting a free car seat safety check on Wednesday for any parents or guardians who need a little help.

The car seat check is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, June 30 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hillcrest Fire Company located at 7125 Ellicott Road in Orchard Park. Members of the Orchard Park Police Department will be on site to help.

Appointments are not required.