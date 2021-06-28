Orchard Park Police holding free car seat safety check Wednesday

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Town of Orchard Park Police Department will be hosting a free car seat safety check on Wednesday for any parents or guardians who need a little help.
The car seat check is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, June 30 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hillcrest Fire Company located at 7125 Ellicott Road in Orchard Park. Members of the Orchard Park Police Department will be on site to help.
Appointments are not required.
According to the police department, all safety precautions will be taken at the event.