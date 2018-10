ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - An Orchard Park Playground will soon be transforming into the town's first modern day inclusive playground.

Saturday afternoon, State Senator Chris Jacobs announced that $75,000 in state funding will be going to Orchard Meadows playground.

The playground will have specifically designed and certified inclusive play equipment.

The project is expected to be completed by next summer.

© 2018 WGRZ