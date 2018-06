BOSTON, NY-- A man from Orchard Park is dead from a crash overnight on the 219.

State Police say Toni Naumovski, 51, rear-ended a car that had hit a deer while getting off the expressway onto Rice Road in the Town of Boston.

The crash happened just before midnight. He was taken to a hospital in Springville where he died from his injuries.

Troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt.



