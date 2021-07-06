Orchard Park man found dead in Jellystone Campground pond

The body of 41-year-old Michael R. Nicholoff was discovered by water rescue and recovery teams. He was found in a pond, on the property.

NORTH JAVA, N.Y. — An Orchard Park man was found dead in a pond at Jellystone Campground in the Town of Java on Sunday morning.

The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office said the North Java Fire Department helped search for the man, who was discovered by water rescue and recovery teams. He was found in a pond, on the property.

Michael R. Nicholoff, 41, of Orchard Park was pronounced dead at 8:30 a.m. Sunday. No foul play is suspected at this time, according to the sheriff's office.