Orchard Park issues nightly curfew through Monday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Town and Village of Orchard Park issued a nightly curfew Tuesday afternoon after declaring a local State of Emergency Sunday.

The State of Emergency was declared due to, "emergency conditions produced by possible civil unrest that may occur."

The nightly curfew will be in effect in both the Town and Village of Orchard Park starting Tuesday, June 2 and ends on Monday, June 8. The curfew goes from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The curfew does not apply to essential workers.

Earlier Tuesday, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown issued a curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Sunday to deal with the unrest from protests in the City of Buffalo.