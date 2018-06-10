ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A home on Lakeridge Drive in Orchard Park was badly damaged after it was struck by lightning and caught fire Saturday morning.

Orchard Park Police say the strike happened just after 8:15 a.m. as heavy thunderstorms were moving through the area.

The homeowner told police and firefighters she heard a loud bang, but she didn't realize her home was on fire. She told them her power went out and she was checking on her pets when a neighbor ran over to tell her the home was burning.

The neighbor called 911. Officers who arrived at the scene and the neighbor helped get the pets out safely and helped to push vehicles out of the garage so they wouldn't be damaged. The owner was the only person inside at the time. No one was hurt.

The fire burned the upper levels of the brick home. Firefighters estimate there's about $200,000 worth of damage.

