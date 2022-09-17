Recent Orchard Park High graduate dies unexpectedly

Carson Senfield was a hockey player at the school and also well known, according to friends. The district is providing counselors for any students seeking help.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Carson Senfield, a recent graduate of Orchard Park High School, has died.

The Orchard Park Central School District on Saturday sent a letter about the the death of Senfield, who was a hockey player at the school and also well known, according to friends.

The superintendent, David Lilleck, told 2 On Your Side that he has been in contact with the family about Senfield's unexpected death.

The district is providing counselors for any students seeking help.

In a letter, the superintendent wrote:

It saddens me greatly to inform you that the Orchard Park community has suffered a tragic loss as Carson Senfield, a 2021 graduate of Orchard Park High School, passed away today.

Given Carson’s wide circle of friends, and the fact that Carson’s two siblings attend OPHS, the Orchard Park School District recognizes that his passing has a far reaching impact.

In order to support current and former students, the District has established a network of support. Counselors will be available for those in need. If your child needs support, please reach out to their counselor. Additional resources are available on the OPHS website (www.opschools.org/Domain/1751).