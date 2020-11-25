Orchard Park gym owner fined after being visited by Erie County Sheriff's, health officials

Robby Dinero, owner of Athletes Unleashed on California Road in Orchard Park, says he has been fined $15,000.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — An Orchard Park gym owner says he has been fined following an incident that happened Friday night at his gym.

A video went viral over the weekend after Erie County Sheriff's deputies and sanitarians from the Erie County Department of Health were shown getting escorted out of the gym. According to a blog post and video by Tim Walton, over 100 Buffalo area business owners were at the gym to brainstorm ways to get through the Orange Zone lockdown restrictions when the sanitarians and deputies showed up.

Robby Dinero, owner of Athletes Unleashed on California Road in Orchard Park, told 2 On Your Side on Saturday that those in attendance told the deputies and sanitarians that they were not welcome in the gym and eventually forced them out of the building.

Now four days later, Dinero says he has been fined $15,000.

Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw posted on his official Twitter page that he has started a GoFundMe for Dinero to help pay the fine. Mychajliw also released a statement saying in part

“Mark Poloncarz crossed a line. Punitively punishing a small business owner that served our country is despicable. People are fed up. The resistance against power hungry politicians destroying businesses with arbitrary COVID rules they make up as they go along has begun."

2 On Your Side reached out to the Erie County Department of Health for comment on the matter and received a statement saying: "Our department delivered a stipulation and fine to that facility today.”