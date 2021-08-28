Orchard Park craft brewery honors 13 fallen U.S. service-members in Afghanistan

A display of 13 ice-cold glasses of its blonde ale, called 'We the People,' sat at a reserved table. The owners say their bartender came up with the idea.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — An Orchard Park craft brewery set out to honor 13 fallen service members in Afghanistan and ended up with an overwhelming show of support on Friday.

First Line Brewing posted a photo on its Facebook page. It showed off a display of 13 ice-cold glasses of its blonde ale, called "We the People," at a reserved table, with one glass for each of the service-members killed in Kabul on Thursday.

The owners say their bartender came up with the idea for this unique tribute.

"We saw the photo and fell in love with it," co-owner Michael Maiorana said. "That's kind of who we stand for, and what we stand for here, so we posted it online, and it's just been blowing up."

Added co-owner Shane Stewart: "The response has just been crazy. Our phones have been going nuts. People from all over the place are sharing it."

By the end of the day Friday, the post drew about 2,000 likes and 1,400 shares on Facebook.

The brewery is also donating a portion of the night's proceeds to a charity for fallen service members.