Orchard Park boy receives motorized wheelchair built by local students

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local boy got a big gift on Saturday: a hand-built motorized wheelchair.

More than 25 students from the WNY STEM Hub and AT&T Open Wheelchair Building Workshops program helped with the project and presented it to Easton Jordan of Orchard Park on Saturday afternoon.

The STEM camp kids have also learned how to design and manufacture prosthetic hands.

"The family mentioned they wanted one for recreation, and then the mom specifically mentioned one for going to the beach so that Easton could sit right close to the shore, along with the other kids. You know, lightweight, easy to get in and out of the vehicle," said Simone Ragland, who is the executive director of the WNY Stem Hub.

Easton won't be alone for long — the group will be donating additional chairs to other children at a later date.

“AT&T is once again proud to collaborate with the WNY STEM Hub to provide an extraordinary opportunity for local students to learn and see firsthand how technology can be used to create life-changing solutions for those who live with disabilities and ailments, while gaining the digital literacy needed to compete in the global innovation economy,” said Kevin Hanna, director, external affairs, AT&T. “It is inspiring and heartwarming to see the student’s dedication and complete focus on the details to make sure they could provide the best possible wheelchair for Easton, and they should all be very proud of what they accomplished.”