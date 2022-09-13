Orchard Park and Frontier Central School districts to have a half day due to MNF

Orchard Park Superintendent David Lilleck says he hopes this move will not only help students get home safely but also help assist police with traffic.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Students in the Orchard Park and Frontier Central School districts are going to have plenty of time to get their homework done before the Bills home opener next week, as the districts announced they will be changing next Monday’s school day to a half day.

School leaders say they made the decision because of traffic concerns as the stadium parking lots are set to open three hours before the 7:15 p.m. kickoff right in the middle of when the normal school traffic happens.

Orchard Park Superintendent David Lilleck says he hopes this move will not only help students get home safely but also assist police on what is expected to be a very busy day for them.

"One of our elementary buildings, Windham Elementary, is right over by the stadium, and with that early start, that 7:20 p.m. kickoff, we just felt that was in everyone's best interest to make sure we weren't adding to the traffic difficulties, and also making sure that we got our kids home in a timely manner,” Lilleck said.

Frontier's announcement came just a few hours ago when the district released this statement expressing concern for the normal bus routes. Orchard Park on the other hand already had a half-day planned for Friday but decided to make the switch once the NFL schedule was released back in May.

“We’ve given people, hopefully, ample time to make plans and adjustments, and we do really appreciate our partnership with our families. So we know we don't take those decisions lightly. But again, knowing that we had as soon as that schedule came out, making sure that we made that change, it gave people plenty of time to make adjustments,” said Lilleck.

But even with the advanced notice, parents still have mixed reviews some calling it a smart decision while others are seeing it as more of a disruption to their routine.

Here are some comments from 2 On Your Side's Facebook page:

The Orchard Park Central School District and the Frontier Central School District will have a half-day Monday because of the Bills and Titans game. VOTE and tell us what you think ➡️ https://www.wgrz.com/vote Posted by WGRZ - Channel 2, Buffalo on Tuesday, September 13, 2022