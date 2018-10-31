CLARENCE, NY - A longtime favorite of the Northtown's restaurant scene is changing hands.

Orazio Ippolito, owner of Orazio's in Clarence, announced Tuesday night he's selling the Main Street restaurant after 28 years, so he can spend more time with his wife and sons.

He says he'll miss his customers, but that they'll be in good hands with the new owner, his former executive chef Frank Zarcone - and it'll already be back open Thursday afternoon as "Orazio's by Zarcone."

You can read Ippolito's full Facebook post below:

