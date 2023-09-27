Orange gourd goes pink, breast cancer Pumpkin Project celebrates 11 years

This year the organization is selling 1,500 pumpkins at the Pleasant Valley Greenhouse in Olean.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Whether pumpkin flavor, pumpkin drinks, or pumpkin food, fall is when the orange gourd takes center stage.

But for the last 11 years, the Pink Pumpkin Project has been giving pumpkins a paint job to raise money and awareness about breast cancer.

This year the organization is selling 1,500 pumpkins at the Pleasant Valley Greenhouse in Olean as part of their yearly benefit where every year women gather to decorate beautiful pumpkins for a good cause.

The benefit will happen over the span of 4 days this upcoming weekend Thursday - Sunday. It will also feature a basket raffle and bake sale.

On Thursday the event will only be open to breast cancer survivors and those currently fighting the disease from 3 pm - 8 pm. On Friday from noon - 6 pm, and Saturday 10 am - 4 pm however, it will be open to the public for those who have already purchased their pumpkins to pick up.

The decorated pumpkins for the event were all donated by local area businesses and 100% of the proceeds at the event go back to breast cancer fighters.