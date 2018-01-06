BUFFALO, N.Y. — New numbers out Friday show opioid-related deaths dropped 17 percent in Erie County from 2016 to 2017. This is despite many neighboring states seeing dramatic increases in the number of deaths over the same time period.

The Erie County Executive and Health Commissioner point to the Erie County Addiction Hotline, which has already received more than 700 phone calls this year, as well as drug court options and clinics as some of the reasons behind the drop in opioid deaths.

In 2016, 301 people died in opioid-related deaths in Erie County. That number dropped to 251 in 2017. Young white men from both Buffalo and the suburbs continue to make up the majority of those who have lost their lives to opioids.

County officials say what they're doing here is working saying over the same time period, Pennsylvania saw opioid-related deaths increase by 33 percent.

The Health Commissioner did point out a trend though in how the opioid crisis is changing here.

"In 2017, heroin only made up 18 percent of the opioids found on the streets, and everything else was fentanyl or a fentanyl analog," said Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein.

"We have to give additional information of course to our law enforcement personnel that there's new potent drugs on the street, but even with that, we are seeing a reduction in deaths continue and that is just an example of all of the good work that we've put in," says Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

Based on preliminary information, county officials say the trend of fewer deaths seems to be continuing this year and that the thousands of calls coming into the Addiction Hotline (716-831-7007) translate into fewer delays in getting treatment to those who need it.

© 2018 WGRZ