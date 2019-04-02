BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new report shows opioid-related deaths in Erie County are on the decline.

According to county health commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein, the unofficial number of deaths in 2018 was less than 200. That's significantly less than the 300 deaths in 2016.

Although the number is going down, the crisis is still far from over. "We're still cognizant and sad that we still do have people that we lose in our community every year, and that is what is really motivating us," says Dr. Burstein.

She also went on to say that the community involvement in the task force has made a big difference in the effort to reduce the number of opioid-related deaths.