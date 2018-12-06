NIAGARA FALLS, NY - The Niagara County District Attorney is making a push to Niagara Falls residents and businesses to join a program to help fight crime. And it all involves security cameras.

Operation Safe Cam calls on residents and businesses to register their home or work security cameras, so if a crime happens in their neighborhood, police can contact you for that video evidence.

"So that we can decrease the amount of leg work that has to be done when and if a crime occurs, we have businesses signed up we have their name and numbers for immediate contact," said Niagara County district attorney, Caroline Wojtaszek.

Here's how people can sign up: Go to the Niagara County District Attorney website, where you'll enter your name, address and information about your cameras. That's it, and it's free.

"It's personal and confidential. The only people who have access to it, the information that they have a camera, is the police department," Wojtaszek said.

The DA's office made a push last fall in North Tonawanda and got 28 people to register with Operation Safe Cam. Later this summer another push is planned for downtown Lockport.

On Tuesday, the DA's office and Niagara Falls Police canvassed Pine Avenue in Niagara Falls.

"This is where we have to make sure that we hold back crime in this community so that people come visit this area and feel safe and sound in this area," Wojtaszek said.

And, some businesses signed up on the spot, such as Michael's Restaurant.

"It's one of those no-brainers to do. It's very easy for the police, it gives you a sense of comfort as well and it's very much a deterrent too, where you're staying ahead of the criminal mind," said Michael Capizzi, the co-owner of Michael's.

"I would love to blanket Niagara Falls with cameras, so that we can stop crime and prevent crime first and foremost and then if it does happen successfully, prosecute those who commit the crimes," Wojtaszek said.

Later this summer, the DA's office plans to go to the downtown area in Niagara Falls to try to get businesses and residents signed up with Operation Safe Cam.

Buffalo Police launched an Operation Safe Cam program last year, but won't release numbers on how many people have registered.

