Operation Good Neighbor: Frontier High juniors hold donation drop-off

They collected everything from toothbrushes and socks to mittens and toys, and even some cash donations, all to make sure everyone has a happy holiday, especially this year during the COVID pandemic.

"For Junior Ball, we've been raising money since our freshman year just to host that," junior Maddie Hayes said. "And now we won't be able to do that, so all of this money is sitting there, and we decided to use that to do something good for our community."