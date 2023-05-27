Opening Weekend at Niagara Amusement Park and Splash World

Saturday was the opening day at Niagara Amusement Park and Splash World! Of course, you may remember it by its old name, Fantasy Island.

Park officials tell 2 On Your Side, there will be new attractions all summer long. Senior Vice President Jerry Fawkes says "We have a lot of classics a lot more offerings for families and younger kids and we have a beautiful wooden coaster and were putting in a new steel coaster that should be available in the next few weeks"