BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo police officer is fighting to keep his freedom and his job.

He's accused of depriving the civil rights of three men in three separate incidents.

Officer Corey Krug has been an officer for more than 18 years.

He faces three counts of deprivation of civil rights and one count of falsifying a report in relation to three separate incidents in 2010, 2011 and 2014.

Prosecutors say that in each instance Krug used excessive force, hitting three men with either his nightstick or flashlight, causing physical injury, and that none of them fought back.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Mango said Krug "was a bully who unfortunately had a badge."

Krug's defense attorney Terry Connors urged the jury to keep an open mind about this case and says the alleged victims were the aggressors forcing Krug to respond.

Key to this case is video that prosecutors say they plan to present of the incident in 2014, which happened during the early morning hours of Thanksgiving Day on Chippewa Street.

Prosecutors said in court an officer can be heard telling Krug to stop.

Krug was charged in 2015 and has gone nearly four years suspended from Buffalo Police, while still being paid.

Prosecutors say the three alleged victims will testify, as well as police officers and witnesses.

Also Tuesday, a juror was excused from the trial after coming forward, saying that he knows Corey Krug's brother and didn't think he could be impartial.

That juror was replaced by an alternate.

This trial will resume on Friday.