Thursday night marked the opening of this season’s Shakespeare in Delaware Park.

Many gathered in the park to watch as actor’s performed William Shakespeare’s King Lear.

King Lear will run every Tuesday through Sunday until July 15. All performances start at 7:30 p.m. and are free to the public.

Organizers say feel free to bring your blankets, lawn chairs, picnic baskets, food, and drinks. But, make sure that you clean up after yourself.

You can view this season’s schedule by clicking here.

© 2018 WGRZ