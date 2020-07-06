Opening day, mask giveaway at South Buffalo Farmers Market

Volunteers, vendors and patrons are being urged to stay home if they do not feel well.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The South Buffalo Farmers Market officially opened for the season Sunday morning at Cazenovia Park in front of the Peter J. Crotty Casino.

This year's market provides Buffalo residents with access to high quality produce, beef, flowers, coffee and baked goods in an open air, socially distant space. The market opened at 9 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m.

The farmers market has taken a variety of safeguards to protect against the spread of COVID-19. Some of these precautions include:

Vendors being spaced out at a minimum of 6 feet apart.

Vendors, patrons and volunteers are required to wear face masks when within 6 feet of other individuals.

Hand sanitizer will be stationed in various locations throughout the market.

No restrooms or seating will be provided at this time.

Entertainment such as music and yoga will not be allowed, until such things are deemed safe.

Volunteers, vendors and patrons are being urged to stay home if they do not feel well.

Councilmember Chris Scanlon, in partnership with Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, will be providing free face masks during the event. Free hand sanitizer from PVS Chemicals will also be given out while supplies last.