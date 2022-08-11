Opening date set for retail cannabis license application portal

The Office of Cannabis Management will be accepting application for Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses on Aug. 25.

NEW YORK — On Thursday it was announced that a date has been selected for when applications will be accepted for cannabis retail licenses.

Eligible business applicants must have marijuana-related offense convictions that they themselves, parent, legal guardian, child, spouse, or dependent received before the Marijuana Regulation and Tax Act (MRTA) was passed on March 31, 2021. Applicants must also have experience in owning and operating a business.

“In just two weeks my team will start accepting applications for adult-use retail cannabis dispensaries. This is a monumental step in establishing the most equitable, diverse, and accessible cannabis industry in the nation,” said Chris Alexander, Executive Director of the Office of Cannabis Management. “We’ve worked to make this application as simple as possible for all interested applicants, and I cannot emphasize it enough that you do not need any legal expertise to fill this application out.”

Interested applicants are encouraged by the Office of Cannabis Management to start preparing their applications before the portal opens. An interactive resource has already been published to the Office of Cannabis Management website.