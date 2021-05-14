'Open the border': Higgins continues push to loosen restrictions

Ontario's premier has extended the stay-at-home order for the province through June 2. He blames loose border restrictions for allowing more variants into Canada.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While COVID-19 cases are trending in the right direction in Western New York, the same cannot be said right across the border in Canada.

But most people are unable to cross the bridge into Canada, something U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins once again spoke about Friday afternoon.

"And if you've been vaccinated, about a third of Americans have been fully vaccinated, you should be able to travel the border. You pose virtually no risk to yourself or to others of giving or getting COVID-19. Open the border," the congressman said.

Congressman Chris Jacbos agreed with Higgins on Friday, saying that it's time the federal governments work together to get the border back open safely.