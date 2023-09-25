Open house in Fredonia for New York State Police Barracks

Fredonia celebrates New State Police Barracks with open house this month.

FREDONIA, N.Y. — The New York State Police of Fredonia welcomes the community to join in on the celebration of their new station opening.

Troop A Commander, Major Eugene Staniszewski shares what can be expected upon the open house. “This is a fun family event with many assets the New York State Police. We have put together a day of activities and demonstrations that will surely entertain and educate you and your families,” Maj. Staniszewski said.

Throughout the day there will be:

K9 Demonstrations

Robot Demonstrations with the NYSP Bomb Disposal Unit

Classic State Police vehicles

Current NYSP patrol vehicles

NYSP Motorcycles Unit and motorcycle safety education

Special Operations Response Team display

Unmanned Aircraft Systems display

NYSP Aviation