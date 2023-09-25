Open house in Fredonia for New York State Police Barracks

FREDONIA, N.Y. — The New York State Police of Fredonia welcomes the community to join in on the celebration of their new station opening.
Troop A Commander, Major Eugene Staniszewski shares what can be expected upon the open house. “This is a fun family event with many assets the New York State Police. We have put together a day of activities and demonstrations that will surely entertain and educate you and your families,” Maj. Staniszewski said.
Throughout the day there will be:
- K9 Demonstrations
- Robot Demonstrations with the NYSP Bomb Disposal Unit
- Classic State Police vehicles
- Current NYSP patrol vehicles
- NYSP Motorcycles Unit and motorcycle safety education
- Special Operations Response Team display
- Unmanned Aircraft Systems display
- NYSP Aviation
The open house will take place on Saturday, September 30 from 10 am - 2 pm at 1081 Main Street in Dunkirk.