Open house in Fredonia for New York State Police Barracks

Fredonia celebrates New State Police Barracks with open house this month.
Credit: New York State Police

FREDONIA, N.Y. — The New York State Police of Fredonia welcomes the community to join in on the celebration of their new station opening. 

Troop A Commander, Major Eugene Staniszewski shares what can be expected upon the open house. “This is a fun family event with many assets the New York State Police. We have put together a day of activities and demonstrations that will surely entertain and educate you and your families,” Maj. Staniszewski said.

Throughout the day there will be: 

  • K9 Demonstrations
  • Robot Demonstrations with the NYSP Bomb Disposal Unit
  • Classic State Police vehicles
  • Current NYSP patrol vehicles
  • NYSP Motorcycles Unit and motorcycle safety education
  • Special Operations Response Team display
  • Unmanned Aircraft Systems display
  • NYSP Aviation

The open house will take place on Saturday, September 30 from 10 am - 2 pm at 1081 Main Street in Dunkirk.

