LANCASTER, N.Y. — It's National Emergency Medical Services Week, and to celebrate, the Lancaster Volunteer Ambulance Corps is holding an open house.

The event will take place Saturday and Sunday at their headquarters on Embry Place in Lancaster. The open house will also feature some summer first aid demonstrations.