Open government group questions legality of Buffalo's salary review commission

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Coalition for Open Government was on hand at Tuesday's Buffalo Common Council finance committee meeting to voice opposition and raise concerns about the legality of the salary review commission.

NYCOG president Paul Wolf, however, didn't get the opportunity to speak because the item was tabled by the finance committee.

"We take no position on whether raises should be provided or not," Wolf said. "But we do take a position on the process that was used."

Wolf says that several laws were broken when the commission was formed on April 18, a requirement that has to happen every two years according to the city charter.

"We have four complaints," Wolf said. "Council rules were violated, local laws were violated, state laws were violated."

The commission was formed on April 21 and had a final report ready for the common council on April 27.

"This was done amazingly fast in a way that kept the public in the dark," Wolf said. "Have you ever seen the government work so fast?"

2 On Your Side spoke with commission chairman, and former councilmember, David Franczyk last week about the report. Even Franczyk said everything came together quickly.

"Would it have been more useful to do it earlier? Probably, but they still followed the word of the charter," Franczyk said.

One of the specifics that the coalition outlined, was that council rules weren't followed in regards to an objection to a late filing of the agenda.

Council President Darrius Pridgen submitted item 52 as a late file on the April 18th agenda.

"This item was filed as a late item, meaning that the public was not aware of it," Wolf said.

According to the city charter, if a member of the council objects to the item being discussed, it is dropped from the agenda for that session.

During the April 18th meeting, Councilman Golombek objected to the item, which was to establish the salary review commission.

There was a ten-minute discussion during the council meeting regarding the procedure for discussing the item. Several members of the council, including Mitch Nowkowski and Rasheed Wyatt expressed concerns over questions of procedure.

Ultimately, a decision was made that the item could be discussed and a vote was had. Golombek was the only negative vote to establish the commission.

While Wolf wasn't able to bring up his concerns during the finance committee meeting, he isn't ruling out other options.

"I'll certainly consider filing a lawsuit," Wolf said. "I think it would be hard for the city to defend this and win it, and it would be unfortunate for taxpayers to on top of all this have to incur the city defending illegal action."