Open Buffalo hosts Jefferson Avenue food drive

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Open Buffalo held a food drive Saturday afternoon in an area of the city that is dealing with poverty and a lack of access to healthy food.

About 500 bags of groceries were given out thanks to several organizations on Jefferson Avenue. The groceries included fresh fruits and vegetables.

"We really want to make sure everyone eats," Franchelle Parker of Open Buffalo said. "Also, inflation is real. The prices for food are skyrocketing, so even if people might not consider themselves living in poverty, we know it know it's getting harder and harder to make it to the next paycheck."