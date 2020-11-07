Open Buffalo, African Heritage Food Co-op hosting food, mask giveaways this summer

The first event is July 11 at the intersection of Bailey Avenue and Kensington Avenue in Buffalo.

The African Heritage Food Co-op and Open Buffalo are teaming up to host several food and mask giveaways this summer.

Organizers will be giving away free bags of produce, free bags of staple goods along with masks and other giveaways. The event will also have information about voter registration and the census.

The first event is Saturday, July 11 at the intersection of Bailey Avenue and Kensington Avenue in Buffalo. The giveaway goes from noon to 2 p.m.

The second giveaway will happen on July 18 at 2616 Highland Avenue in Niagara Falls. The event goes from noon to 2 p.m.

The third event is scheduled for July 25 at the intersection of Grant Street and West Ferry Street in Buffalo. The giveaway goes from noon to 2 p.m.

The fourth giveaway will happen on August 1 at the corner of Carlton Street and Locust Street in Buffalo. The event starts at noon and goes until 2 p.m.