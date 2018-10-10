NIAGARA FALLS, ON - In a little more than a week, recreational marijuana will be legal in Canada. And, the thousands of people who cross the border every single day are now starting to see some changes.

Recreational marijuana will become legal on October 17. Individual provinces can set their own regulations.

Ontario's attorney general Caroline Mulroney said her province will get the word out about what's allowed and what's not.

"Beginning next week, we will launch an awareness campaign, some of which is previewed on the screens on stage, to educate and communicate with people regarding the applicable rules, regulations, health and safety measures," Mulroney said.

Only those 19 years old and older can buy, use or grow recreational marijuana in Canada. Only about one ounce of marijuana can be bought at a time for personal use.

Marijuana will not be allowed to be used in places such as apartment common areas, work places, hotel rooms, schools and hospitals. Marijuana would not be allowed in any vehicle or near government buildings.

On that awareness campaign, Ontario's attorney general says the government will run ads on radio, buses, TV and online.

The Ontario Attorney General spokesperson Brian Gray tell 2 On Your Side:

"We are focusing on engaging people on the digital and social channels where younger people are spending an increasing amount of their time. The message in these ads will be clear: Children, communities and roads will be protected and we will work to combat the illegal market."

We found electronic road signs, near the Lewiston-Queenston, Rainbow and Peace Bridges on the Canadian side of the border -- they read "No Cannabis at Border Crossings."

Ontario has set up a website called the Ontario Cannabis Store. The website is how marijuana will be purchased and delivered, until stores open up in April 2019. Those stores will be regulated by the government.

