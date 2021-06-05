Online vigil held for Buffalo State student Saniyya Dennis

The event was held a day after Erie County District Attorney John Flynn revealed that he and police believe Dennis died by suicide. She went missing April 24.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — At Buffalo State College, it was a chance for the community to grieve together for Saniyya Dennis.

This online vigil Friday afternoon came a day after the Erie County district attorney, John Flynn, revealed that he and police believe Dennis died by suicide the day she disappeared almost two weeks ago.

Saniyya's R.A. spoke about the young woman she remembered.

"It would always bring me great joy when I would see her with her friends, or when she would update me on how her semester was going, especially during the pandemic.

"This is so heartbreaking, and I'm at a loss for words right now, and I'm going to continue to keep you in my prayers, and I love you, Saniyya."

If you or someone you know needs help, they can find it 24 hours a day at the crisis services hotline at 716-834-3131.