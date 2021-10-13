BBB warning shoppers about online purchase scams

According to the BBB, online purchase scams are the riskiest scam type and 1/3 of scams reported are this type.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the holiday season right around the corner, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning New Yorkers about an increase in online purchase scams.

According to the BBB, online purchase scams are the riskiest scam type. The BBB went on to say that over 1/3 of all scam reports filed with the BBB are online purchase scams, adding that four out of five people who report these types of scams lose money.

As consumers prepare for the holiday shopping season, the BBB is warning shoppers that scammers could likely take advantage of supply chain issues by varying the most popular items of the season.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, online purchase scams have jumped, according to the BBB. If people were actively searching for a product or just browsing they can still fall victim to a scam.

The riskiest categories in 2020 was pet supplies, with almost 35% reported being pet related. Almost 70% of people lost money with the median loss of $750.