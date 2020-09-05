BUFFALO, N.Y. — Days after Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a partnership with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to 'reimagine' the state education system, an online petition to protest the idea had more than 100,000 signatures.

As of 2 p.m. Saturday, the Change.org petition called "Say NO to NY Permanent Virtual Education" had roughly 103,000 signatures and counting.

Cuomo said the state will work with the foundation to develop a blueprint for education in the future, with an emphasis on technology and virtual learning.

Cuomo said in a daily briefing on Tuesday, "The old model of everybody goes and sits in a classroom and the teacher is in front of that classroom and teaches that class and you do that all across the city, all across the state, all these buildings, all these physical classrooms — why with all the technology you have?"

The body of the petition read, in part, "Gates and Cuomo are up to no good once again, ignoring research and partnering to reimagine virtual schools. We don’t know all of the details just yet, but what we do know is alarming."

It went on to say, "NY students are not Bill Gate’s guinea pigs for his education experiments and agendas. Our governor doesn’t utilize research into best learning practices. Our NYS Board of Regents needs to be a student line of defense."

