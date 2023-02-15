Online dating experts provide tips on dating app safety

The Erie County DA estimates that in 2021 about 6,000 New Yorkers lost roughly $4.18 million dollars statewide.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Maureen Glose isn’t your typical matchmaker — probably because she hasn’t found love in your typical way either.

“Basically, every guy I've dated in the past 10 years I've met on an app,” Glose said.

The matchmaker is not alone. According to the Pew Research Center, 30% of today’s Romeos and Juliets say they have attempted to swipe left or right to find love.

Glose says the approach isn’t going away and that is why she launched her website MissDateDoctor.com to help other singles find their special someone.

“It is very difficult to just meet somebody at a grocery store, and it is the most immediate, efficient way to meet people,” she said.

But as much as it’s never been easier to find love, according to experts, it’s also never been easier to get scammed.

“They develop this relation sometimes very quickly with you, expressions of love and you're so wonderful, and then it turns to oh, ‘I've had this emergency. Can you send me some money?’” said Melanie Green, Professor in the Department of Communications at UB.

The Erie County DA estimates that in 2021 about 6,000 New Yorkers lost roughly $4.18 million statewide to online romance scams.

It’s a trend that, according to experts, is only going to continue to rise if users aren't careful.

“Give a Google Voice number or something that they can cut loose if the person ends up being unsavory in some way,” Green said. “Share your location with other people so that somebody else knows where they are when they're on the first date or two with that person.”

In addition, experts say any time a possible match won’t disclose any details about their personal life, that should serve as a sign to unmatch.

Still, Glose says she feels it's the best way to find that special someone.

“I'm born and raised here. I know a lot of people,” she said. “I am amazed at the people that I continue to meet that even though they only live two miles away from my house, I would have never met them if not for match or Bumble.”