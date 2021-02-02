Online component to aid Buffalo schools' effort to boost sex ed

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A recent purchase by PUSH Buffalo will help the agency in its campaign to improve sexual education in the Buffalo Public School District.
HOPE Buffalo purchased 40 two-year digital licenses for the Reducing the Risk programming from ETR. Already in use in district schools, the program allows for the curriculum to be taught online.
Program manager Louis Dangelo Jr. said that provides the obvious benefit during the pandemic but will be valuable once full in-person instruction resumes. Reducing the Risk was adopted by the district in its health curriculum a few years ago. The online licensing price was $35,000.