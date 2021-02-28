Application process for 2022 Erie County arts and cultural funding program opens Monday

The application release is for 2022 grants, and the process will be completely online.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Eligible arts and cultural organizations in Erie County can begin applying for grant money on Monday, March 1.

The 2022 Arts and Cultural Funding Program is overseen by the Erie County Department of Environment and Planning in conjunction with the Erie County Arts and Cultural Advisory Board.

The new application will be almost identical to the 2021 application, but this year's process will be completed entirely online.

Online briefings will be held to walk applicants through the process.

Level 1 Applicant Briefing: Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 6 p.m.

Level 2 Applicant Briefing: Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 6 p.m.

Level 3 Applicant Briefing: Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 6 p.m.

Alternate briefing for any level applicant: Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 12 p.m.

Level 1 applications may request up to $50,000. Level 2 applications may request more than $50,000 and up to $150,000, and Level 3 applications are for requests of over $150,000.

Organizations may not request a grant exceeding 20 percent of their operating budget.

All applications will be reviewed, but funding requests are not guaranteed. The review committee will look at things like a group's financial management, governance, and programming.

Level 1 applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28. Level 2 and Level 3 applications are due by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5.

Submission assistance is available until 4:30 p.m. each day.

Organizations must be located in and provide services in Erie County, and their primary mission must center around arts and culture.