One woman dead after Niagara County crash

A 46-year-old woman from Amherst was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — One woman died after a single-vehicle accident in the Town of Royalton late Monday night, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

Just after 11 p.m., the Sheriff's Office received a call reporting a single-vehicle with heavy front end damage on the front lawn of a house on Chestnut Ridge Road. Deputies arrived at the scene and found an unidentified 46-year-old Amherst woman in the car. She was unresponsive and found dead at the scene.

According to a preliminary investigation determined that the vehicle was heading east on Chestnut Ridge Road and it left the road for an unknown reason and ran into a tree.