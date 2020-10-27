One week left to renew expired DMV documents

COVID-19 extension to renew your inspection, registration, ID or other documents expires on November 3.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If your license, registration, inspection or other documents have expired since the pandemic began, time is running out to get it renewed.

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles had granted an extension for those items that expired in or after March due to the COVID-19 public health emergency. However, that extension runs out on Tuesday, November 3.

Many of these transactions can be taken care of online.

“There is no need to leave home to renew most DMV documents—you can go on our website to renew your vehicle registration, non-driver ID, or driver license in a matter of minutes,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “Those who need to get their vehicle inspected should make an appointment now to avoid a last-minute rush. After November 3, if you drive without updating your registration or inspection, you risk being ticketed.”