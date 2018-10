BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo's tallest building is getting a bit of a new look.

You might have noticed it downtown, they're starting to add some black or dark grey paint to the first few floors of the exterior of the One Seneca Tower.

Developer Douglas Jemal is in the process of re-developing the tower to include lofts, a restaurant, hotel, a market and even a brewery.

