One person rescued using 'jaws of life' after car crashes into house in Buffalo

The car rolled onto its side and then hit the home on Laurel Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One person had to be rescued after a car rolled onto its side and then hit a home on Laurel Street in Buffalo early Sunday morning.

The Buffalo Fire Department responded to the crash which happened just after 4 a.m.

One person had to be removed from the car using the 'jaws of life,' according to a 2 On Your Side photographer who as at the scene.