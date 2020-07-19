One person rescued using 'jaws of life' after car crashes into house in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One person had to be rescued after a car rolled onto its side and then hit a home on Laurel Street in Buffalo early Sunday morning.
The Buffalo Fire Department responded to the crash which happened just after 4 a.m.
One person had to be removed from the car using the 'jaws of life,' according to a 2 On Your Side photographer who as at the scene.
2 On Your Side does not yet know the person's condition, or if anyone has been charged yet. We will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.