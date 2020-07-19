x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

local

One person rescued using 'jaws of life' after car crashes into house in Buffalo

The car rolled onto its side and then hit the home on Laurel Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One person had to be rescued after a car rolled onto its side and then hit a home on Laurel Street in Buffalo early Sunday morning.

The Buffalo Fire Department responded to the crash which happened just after 4 a.m.

One person had to be removed from the car using the 'jaws of life,' according to a 2 On Your Side photographer who as at the scene. 

2 On Your Side does not yet know the person's condition, or if anyone has been charged yet. We will continue to update this story as new information becomes available.

RELATED: Niagara Falls Police investigate crash on Hyde Park Boulevard

RELATED: Amherst Police investigate car crash on Niagara Falls Boulevard

RELATED: 25-year-old woman dies at ECMC following Wednesday night crash