One person killed in Gowanda crash

Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene at 4 a.m. One unidentified person has died in a one vehicle accident on Route 438 somewhere between Taylor Hollow Road and Bffalo Street in Gowanda, according to deputies. Route 438 is expected to be closed between Sandhill Road and Taylor Hollow Road for several hours.

Multiple people other people were in the vehicle. No update is known about them at this time. The crash is currently under investigation.