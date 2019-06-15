WEST SENECA, N.Y. — West Seneca Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday morning.

The two-car crash happened in the area of 1620 Southwestern Boulevard around 8 a.m. That's near the Southtowns Family YMCA and Leydecker Road.

One person was killed. Three others were hurt and taken to area hospitals to be treated. Police didn't release their names or conditions.

The West Seneca Police Accident Investigation Unit is looking into a cause. The road was closed for several hours for accident reconstruction.

RELATED: Driver involved in fatal Cheektowaga crash turns herself in

RELATED: Man pleads guilty to wrong-way crash on the 33

RELATED: Collins woman pleads guilty to vehicular manslaughter