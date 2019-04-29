BUFFALO, N.Y. — One person was injured in a fire that broke out on Johnson Street on Buffalo's east side Monday evening.

Officials say a woman in her 70s sustained second and third-degree burns. She was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.

The Buffalo Fire Department responded to the two-story home at 5:50 p.m., and 68 minutes later officials considered the fire under control.

Buffalo Fire officials estimated damage to be $90,000 to the structure and $40,000 for the contents.

According to fire investigators, the fire appeared to have started on the first floor before spreading to the second floor and the attic.

The cause is under investigation.

