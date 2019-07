NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — One person was injured Thursday afternoon after an ultra-light plane endured a tough landing at Niagara Falls International Airport.

The incident happened around 3 p.m.

The injuries were considered to be minor, according to the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority.

