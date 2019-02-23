CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — One person was hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident on Saturday morning in the City of Tonawanda.

City of Tonawanda Police said Rebecca L. Balone, 26, of North Tonawanda, was driving a 2016 Jeep Cherokee when she rear-ended a 2018 Toyota Camry operated by Margaret A. Weber of Snyder. Balone's vehicle slid, then tipped on its side.

Both vehicles had been headed south on Twin City Highway at Luskin Drive.

Balone was taken to Erie County Medical Center with upper-body pain. Weber was not injured.

The accident happened at about 9:50 a.m. The accident is under investigation.