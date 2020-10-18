One person hospitalized after Lewiston fire

Lewiston Fire Company No. 1 was assisted by two other local fire units.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — One person has been taken to the hospital after a structure fire in Lewiston, according to the Upper Mountain Fire Company.

At around 11 p.m. on Saturday, crews from the Lewiston Fire Company No. 1 responded to a structure fire on the 800 block of Orchard Drive in Lewiston. The Upper Mountain Fire Company and the Youngstown Volunteer Fire Company assisted on the call.

Upper Mountain Fire Company posted on its Facebook page shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday that one person from the scene had been taken to Mount St. Mary's Hospital. There is no update on that person's condition at this time.

