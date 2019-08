TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Town of Tonawanda Police have released a little information about an incident overnight on Ebling Avenue.

Police say they responded to the home around 2:00 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found one person deceased inside the home.

Town of Tonawanda Police say they are in the "very preliminary" stage of this investigation, and will provide updates when they have more information.

We will update this story as we learn more.